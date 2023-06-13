Frances D. Lundeen, 95, of Hutchinson, passed away on Monday, June 12, 2023, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 16, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson, with interment at Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral chapel. Memorials preferred.