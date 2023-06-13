Frances D. Lundeen, 95, of Hutchinson, passed away on Monday, June 12, 2023, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 16, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson, with interment at Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral chapel. Memorials preferred.
Most Popular
Articles
- Britney Spears' family fear meth addiction
- Jenna Jameson marries influencer Jessi Lawless
- Stephen Onell, 71
- Breaking Bad star Mike Batayeh dies aged 52
- Jerald Forsberg, 79
- Disney accidentally hired adult film star for The Little Mermaid
- John Amos’ elder abuse investigation underway
- Lily-Rose Depp mocked over ‘The Idol’ performance by SNL’s Chloe Fineman
- Katherine "Kathy" Simondet, 65
- Johnny Depp 'feels happy' as he turns 60