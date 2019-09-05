Francis “Frank” Mott, 85, of Hutchinson passed away Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Florida. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson with a private family burial in St. Anastasia Catholic Church Cemetery in Hutchinson. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Odd Fellows prayer service will be at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.