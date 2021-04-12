Frederick “Fred” M. Kuehl, 89, of Hutchinson, passed away Monday, April 12, 2021, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, April 16, 2021, at Grace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment in the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Acoma Township, McLeod County. Visitation is two hours prior to the service at Grace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
