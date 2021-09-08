Gary A. Ness, 69, of Hutchinson, passed away Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at his home in Hutchinson. Memorial service will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 18, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral chapel.
