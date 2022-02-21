Gary O. Brekke, 77, of Hutchinson, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Meeker Memorial Hospital in Litchfield. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m., on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Acoma Township, with interment in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.
