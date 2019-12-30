Gary Davis, 72

Gary Davis, 72, of Olivia, formerly Cosmos, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at the Renville County Hospital in Olivia. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at the Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector with interment in the Cosmos Community Cemetery in Cosmos. Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at the Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector and will continue one hour prior to the service at the Chapel on Saturday. Please visit www.hantge.com for all updated service information.

