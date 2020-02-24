Gary “Spider” V. Hoff, 69, of Brooklyn Park, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 28, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment at Oakland Cemetery. Gathering of family and friends will be from 5-8 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 27, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.

