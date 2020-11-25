Gary James Waller, 77, of Brownton passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, surrounded by his family at his home in Brownton. Memorial Service is at a later date. Arrangements are with the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
