Gary L. Kurth, husband of Karen, 75, of Hutchinson passed away on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Olivia Hospital in Olivia. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Brookfield Township, Hector, with interment in the church cemetery. Gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
Most Popular
Articles
- Levi Blomquist, 23
- I've never been more proud to be from Ukraine, says Mila Kunis
- Kim Kardashian ‘insisted Kanye West pay child support to show he is serious about co-parenting’
- Gregory Mackedanz, 71
- Darlene Buer, 75
- Britney Spears deactivates Instagram account
- Emma Corrin’s gender identity represents ‘embrace of many different parts’
- Sir Rod Stewart's second brother dies
- Axl Rose ending 30-year microphone throwing stage stunt
- Simu Liu has new girlfriend