Gary L. Kurth, husband of Karen, 75, of Hutchinson passed away on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Olivia Hospital in Olivia. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Brookfield Township, Hector, with interment in the church cemetery. Gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

