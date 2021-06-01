Gary Lee Berglund, 72, of Willmar passed away Dec. 29 at his residence. A private family interment will be at Ripley Cemetery in Litchfield. Private family burial 11 a.m. Friday, June 4. Followed by a Celebration of Life from noon to 2 p.m. at the Litchfield Legion.
