Gary Retzlaff, 76, of Clara City passed away Feb. 1 at his home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at St. Clara Catholic Church. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Thursday at the church and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with Wing-Bain Funeral Home of Clara City. For online guest book please visit www.wingbain.com

Tags