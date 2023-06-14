Gary L. Zipf, 69, of Stewart, passed away on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at his home. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, June 19, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lynn Township, with interment in the church cemetery. Gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Most Popular
Articles
- John Amos’ elder abuse investigation underway
- Disney accidentally hired adult film star for The Little Mermaid
- Britney Spears' family fear meth addiction
- Jenna Jameson marries influencer Jessi Lawless
- Breaking Bad star Mike Batayeh dies aged 52
- Jerald Forsberg, 79
- Katherine "Kathy" Simondet, 65
- Joseph Ross, 67
- Lily-Rose Depp mocked over ‘The Idol’ performance by SNL’s Chloe Fineman
- Kevin Federline 'saddened' by Britney Spears report