Gayle F. Oestreich, 85, of Hutchinson passed away Dec. 27 at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson, with interment at a later date in Calvary Cemetery in Litchfield. Gathering of family and friends will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson and will continue one hour prior at the church.
