Gene "Geno" Kelm, 75, of Litchfield (previously South St. Paul) passed away peacefully Aug. 27, following a brief battle with cancer. A Celebration of Life to be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 8, at First Lutheran Church, 703 S Sibley Ave in Litchfield. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Luncheon will follow service.

