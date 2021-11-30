Gene P. O’Neill, 85, of Hutchinson, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Riverside Church in Hutchinson with internment at a later date in Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. Gathering of family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
