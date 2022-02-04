George Arthur Birong, 90 of Grove City, died Feb. 2 at Meeker Manor in Litchfield. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Church of Our Lady in Manannah. Interment will be at Church of Our Lady Cemetery in Manannah.
