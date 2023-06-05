George “Gene” E. Stone, 80, husband of Sharon, of Hutchinson, passed away Saturday at The Gardens of Winsted. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson, with interment at a later date in Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson, with a rosary at 4 p.m. and prayer service at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.
Most Popular
Articles
- Tina Turner was left raging when husband Erwin Bach waited two days to call her after first time they slept together
- Jamie Foxx ‘will give update on his health when he’s ready’
- Amy Paulson, 42
- Ryan Gosling ‘leans’ on wife Eva Mendes to rescue him from confusion
- Wild n Out star Jacky Oh dies aged 32
- Two Hutchinson women seriously injured in Ellsworth Township crash
- Amy Paulson, 42
- Dwayne Johnson returns to the Fast and Furious franchise
- Justin Selle, 40
- Sheldon Nies, 82