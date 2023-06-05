George “Gene” E. Stone, 80, husband of Sharon, of Hutchinson, passed away Saturday at The Gardens of Winsted. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson, with interment at a later date in Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson, with a rosary at 4 p.m. and prayer service at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.

