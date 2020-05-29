George H. Nelson, 78, of Darwin, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Appropriate social distancing guidelines will be followed. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
Tags
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- Giving birth during the COVID-19 pandemic
- A memorial to all who serve
- Giving birth during the COVID-19 pandemic
- Hutchinson City Council extends state of emergency
- Free food distribution June 4 in Glencoe
- Hutchinson's greatest girls hoops players include college stars and an Olympian
- Meeker County Fair canceled
- Litchfield School Board rejects teacher contract proposal
- Sheriff Rehmann given 'strike two' for using county vehicle for personal activities
- Hutchinson Aquatic Center closed for 2020 season