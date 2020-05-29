George H. Nelson, 78, of Darwin, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Appropriate social distancing guidelines will be followed. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

