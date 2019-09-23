Sept. 21, 2019
George Kivisto, 88, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed away peacefully in his sleep Saturday, Sept. 21, at his house in Cokato. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, both at First Apostolic Lutheran Church, Dassel.
He was joined in marriage to Mary Ann Raisanen July 19, 1958. They lived in Detroit area until 1961, then moved to Cokato where he was employed by 3M Company in Hutchinson until his retirement in 1991.
He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Ann.
He is survived by his children, Paul (Carolyn), Phil (Karen), Ann (Steve) Benda, Bruce (Kay), Brian (Anne), Martha (Glenn) Schmidt, Ruth and Teresa (Eric) Bekkala; 35 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; sister Martha (Kempeinen); sister-in-law Dorothy Raisanen; and many friends.
Arrangements by Swanson-Peterson Funeral Home, Cokato. 320-286-2534