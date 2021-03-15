George L. Olson, 84, of Hutchinson, passed away Saturday at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Mass of Christian Burial will be 3 p.m. Thursday at St. John’s Catholic Church in Darwin, with interment in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at St. John’s Catholic Church and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Arrangements are with the Hantge Funeral Chapel in Darwin.

