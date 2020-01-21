George Maxson, 80 Jan 21, 2020 54 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save George W. Maxson, 80, of Litchfield died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at his home in Litchfield. A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Litchfield United Methodist Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Litchfield United Methodist Church George W. Maxson Visitation Memorial Service Church Recommended for you Most Popular Articles ArticlesTwo injured in Highway 22 crash Wednesday morningHutchinson couple discovers a love for home during Minnesota brewery tourSnow emergency for city of HutchinsonHutchinson schools will be out early FridayAllis-Chalmers club plans headquarters in HutchinsonUPDATED: Winter storm arrives FridayHutchinson school bonds will cost less than estimated120 years of experience in McLeod CountyComcast/Xfinity will refund customers in Minnesota settlementPUBLIC RECORD: Hutchinson Police Services Latest eEdition Hutchinson Leader TCMS Latest eEdition Litchfield Independent Review TCMS