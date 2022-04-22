George Runke, 80, of Hutchinson, husband of Shirley, passed away on April 20, 2022, in Ocala, Florida. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 28, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cedar Mills Township with interment in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27, and will continue one hour prior to the service, ALL at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cedar Mills Township. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
Most Popular
Articles
- Stacie Eastvold, 48
- Glen Davis, 64
- Jerry Seinfeld pays tribute to 'nicest TV mom' Liz Sheridan
- Dorothy Skappel, 96
- Blac Chyna’s mother Tokyo Toni ‘threatens’ judge in Kardashians trial
- Dale Gratz, 78
- Gerald Grunewaldt
- PUBLIC RECORD: Hutchinson Police Services
- PUBLIC RECORD: Marriages and dissolutions
- ‘Mayans M.C.’ Season 4 Premiere Pays Tribute to Actor Roel Navarro