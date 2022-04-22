George Runke, 80, of Hutchinson, husband of Shirley, passed away on April 20, 2022, in Ocala, Florida. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 28, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cedar Mills Township with interment in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27, and will continue one hour prior to the service, ALL at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cedar Mills Township. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.