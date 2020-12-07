George T. Ostrowski, 93, of Foley, formerly Hutchinson, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at The Gardens of Winsted. Private family graveside service will be at a later date at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis.
