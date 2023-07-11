Gerald “Jerry” Cummins, 71, of Hutchinson, passed away on Sunday, July 9, at Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 14, at St. Anastasia Catholic Cemetery in Hutchinson. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
