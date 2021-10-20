Gerald “Jerry” J. Beeler, 91, of Hutchinson, passed away on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at Hutchinson Health in Hutchinson. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson with interment in the church cemetery. Gathering of family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service at St. Anastasia Catholic Church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
Most Popular
Articles
- Glencoe woman killed in crash with Hutchinson school bus
- PUBLIC RECORD: Marriages and dissolutions
- Graduating to a new life with help from drug court program
- Looking Back at Hutchinson history
- Michelle A. Poepping, 36
- Wayne Christie, 67
- Scott E. Markgraf, 63
- Robert Terwey, 67
- Eunice A. Rosenow, 95
- Hutchinson School Board reviews local COVID situation