Gerald (Jerry) Liestman, 80, of Litchfield passed away April 24 at Meeker Manor in Litchfield. Celebration of Life will be May 21 at Cornerstone Church in Litchfield. Visitation will be from 3-4 p.m. with a service at 4 p.m.
