Gerald “Jerry” Peterson, 80, of Glencoe, passed away Sunday, Nov. 29 2020, at Glencoe Regional Health Services in Glencoe. Private funeral service and private family visitation will be held Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lester Prairie, with interment following at the church cemetery. The service will be live streamed 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 3. You can access the live streamed service via the church’s website at www.stpaullp.org. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required. Arrangements are with Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel in Lester Prairie.
