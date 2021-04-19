Gerald M. Grams, 55, of Hutchinson, son of Sid and Geraldine, passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Minneapolis VA Health Care System in Minneapolis. There will be a private family service. Gathering of family and friends is 4-7 p.m. Thursday, April 22, at Hutchinson Elks Lodge 2427, with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
