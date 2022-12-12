Geraldine “Gerry” Watt, 83 of Litchfield, died Dec. 10, 2022, at Meeker Memorial Hospital in Litchfield. A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at Church of the Nazarene in Litchfield. A visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, at the church in addition to one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Ripley Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com. Arrangements are being handled by Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye.
Most Popular
Articles
- Kate Winslet addresses The Holiday 2 rumours
- ‘Star Wars’ and ‘Happy Days’ actor Gary Friedkin dead aged 70
- Sir Rod Stewart’s son Aiden rushed to hospital with suspected heart attack
- Britney Spears deactivates Instagram account
- Cher’s mum dead aged 96 after pneumonia battle
- Pamela Simmons, 64
- Bam Margera 'on road to recovery'
- Bam Margera admitted to hospital with pneumonia
- Robert Mickelson, 79
- Ioan Gruffudd begging court to enforce sale of $2 million marital home