Geraldine “Gerry” Watt, 83 of Litchfield, died Dec. 10, 2022, at Meeker Memorial Hospital in Litchfield. A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at Church of the Nazarene in Litchfield. A visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, at the church in addition to one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Ripley Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com. Arrangements are being handled by Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye.

