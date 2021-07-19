Geraldine H. Handberg, 82, of Belle Plaine, formerly Crystal and Hutchinson, passed away Sunday, July 18, 2021, at Kingsway Retirement Living in Belle Plaine. Private family graveside service will be held. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
