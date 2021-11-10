Gerhard "Butch" Bahr, 73, passed away unexpectedly Sept. 20, 2021, at Hutchinson Health. A Celebration of Life service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at Riverside Assembly of God, State Highway 7 West, Hutchinson. Visitation is 10-11 a.m. at the church.
Most Popular
Articles
- Glencoe man involved in fatal crash Saturday
- CROSS-COUNTRY: Hutchinson's Isabelle Schmitz wins state title in speedy fashion
- FOOTBALL: Tigers ground Falcons for section title
- Christopher James Johnson 38
- Howard Lake woman killed in crash Monday morning
- Cobber connection brings two Hutchinson dentists together
- PUBLIC RECORD: McLeod County Attorney's Office
- Queen Elizabeth awards a Royal Warrant to Dubonnet
- Peter Ackerman, 42
- PUBLIC RECORD: Hutchinson Police Services