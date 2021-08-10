Gerrit R. Stone, 32, of Marshall, formally Hutchinson, passed away Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at his home in Marshall. Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 14, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson with interment in the St. Anastasia Catholic Cemetery.Gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior at the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel.

