Gerta Meier, 82, of Hutchinson, wife of Doug Meier, passed away Saturday Nov. 20, 2021 at her home in Hutchinson. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021 at Dobratz-Hantge Chapel in Hutchinson. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
