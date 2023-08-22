Gloria J. Anderson, 76, of Hutchinson, passed away on Monday, Aug. 21, at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson, with interment in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m., two hours prior to the service ALL at the church. Memorials preferred to the Heart of Minnesota Animal Shelter in Hutchinson https://www.heartofminnesota.org/donate-funds Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
Most Popular
Articles
- Marc Bolan could be 'catty and snipey' with rival and friend David Bowie, according to Tony Visconti
- Hutchinson native makes an unexpected journey from tennis to pickleball
- Rolling out the welcome mat for the MBA state tournament
- Kevin Jansick, 37
- TOWN BALL: Huskies top Fairmont in State Class C Tournament opener
- Ryan Redmann, 48
- In Memory of Shane Sprenger
- Dennis Getz, 67
- Richard Gross, 81
- Alexis Ammerman Hogan shows off her art in a big way