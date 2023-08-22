Gloria J. Anderson, 76, of Hutchinson, passed away on Monday, Aug. 21, at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson, with interment in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m., two hours prior to the service ALL at the church. Memorials preferred to the Heart of Minnesota Animal Shelter in Hutchinson https://www.heartofminnesota.org/donate-funds Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

