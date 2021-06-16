Gloria D. Trittabaugh, 93, of Hutchinson, passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Funeral service will be11:00 a.m., Friday, June 18, at Christ The King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in Crow River Cemetery in rural New Germany, Carver County. Visitation will be 9:30-11 a.m., Friday, June 18, at Christ The King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. Arrangements are with the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

