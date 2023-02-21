Gloria G. Haley, 78, of Hutchinson, formerly of Cosmos, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at Ecumen Oaks in Hutchinson. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 2, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson, with interment in the Hector City Cemetery in Hector. Gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral chapel.