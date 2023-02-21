Gloria G. Haley, 78, of Hutchinson, formerly of Cosmos, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at Ecumen Oaks in Hutchinson. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 2, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson, with interment in the Hector City Cemetery in Hector. Gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral chapel.
Most Popular
Articles
- Audrina Patridge heartbroken as niece, 15, dies: 'It is the hardest to say goodbye'
- Jeri Jo Redman, 64
- J. Scott Plowman, 71
- Carol Mitchell, 70
- When the physician becomes a patient
- 'I played it safe': Lana Del Rey scrapped naked album cover
- Hutchinson's Valentine's Day Widow Outreach makes the news!
- Eleanore Bollin, 95
- Burton "Buz" Rumrill, 83
- Bonnie Ackland