Gloria M. Paul, 80, of Hutchinson, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Hutchinson Health in Hutchinson. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, Oct. 11, at Grace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Visitation will be 2-5 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 10, and will continue one hour prior to the service, all at Grace Lutheran Church. Arrangements are with the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

