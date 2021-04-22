Gloriann Wacker, 89, of Glencoe, passed away Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Grand Meadows in Glencoe. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, April 26, at Christ Lutheran Church in Glencoe, with interment at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. Visitation will be 10-11 a.m., Monday, April 26, at Christ Lutheran Church in Glencoe. The service will be live streamed 11:00 a.m., Monday, April 26, on Christ Lutheran Church's website at www.christluth.com. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

