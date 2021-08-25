Gordon Oliver Urdahl. 85, of St. Paul Park, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday Aug. 17, 2021. A memorial service will be held in the future at Newport Lutheran Church.
Most Popular
Articles
- Level 3 predatory offender to be released in McLeod County
- Glencoe man arrested while driving Plato homicide victim's vehicle
- One arrested in Darwin drug bust
- Hutchinson artist paints 'million view duck'
- Gary ‘Bear’ J. Groskreutz, 64
- More MnDOT projects in the works in McLeod County
- Andrew Carlson, 43
- State Patrol 'blood relay' provides life-saving delivery to Hutchinson mother
- Drug task force search leads to arrest of Darwin resident
- LETTER: City should help preserve history