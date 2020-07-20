Grace I. Plaetz, 79, of Hutchinson passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, at the Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. Private family graveside service will be held at Our Lady of the Lakes Cemetery in Spicer.
Most Popular
Articles
- The ultimate gift, in the wake of a tragedy
- Interim health director says McLeod County COVID cases on the rise
- Turning a family tradition into sweet success
- Small idea becomes a big help to Litchfield Area Mentorship Program
- Butter up: Litchfield's Gerry Kulzer will sculpt Princess Kay, candidates
- Litchfield boy gives the ultimate gift following tragedy
- Cervins recognized as a 2020 U of M Farm Family in Meeker County
- READER LETTER: My life matters, wear a mask
- READER LETTER: Council must give equal treatment for all
- PUBLIC RECORD: McLeod County Attorney's Office