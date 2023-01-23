Grace Kosek, 93, of Hutchinson, passed away Jan. 16 at her home. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson with internment at a later date. Visitation will be 3-6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.

