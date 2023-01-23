Grace Kosek, 93, of Hutchinson, passed away Jan. 16 at her home. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson with internment at a later date. Visitation will be 3-6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.
Most Popular
Articles
- State baseball coaches again recognize Litchfield's Jeff Wollin
- How Kim Kardashian feels about Kanye West getting married again...
- Paramedic program adds unique dimension to sheriff's office services
- Lynn Bening, 68
- Christopher Hansen, 61
- Rodney Magnuson
- Hutchinson man meets his stem cell donor
- Britney Spears gets new tattoo and immediately regrets it
- Bruce Crosby, 76
- Julie Flann, 61