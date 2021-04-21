Baby Hadley Joy Nissen, infant, daughter of Mark and Gladys Nissen, of Watertown, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2021, at Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia. Funeral service will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 24, at Christ The King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service all at Christ The King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

