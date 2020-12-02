Harold A. Kiecker, 77, of East Lake Lillian Township, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. Graveside funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, at Peace Lutheran Cemetery in Cosmos. Visitation will be 12-2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, as walk up style through the glass of the west foyer at Peace Lutheran Church in Cosmos. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Arrangements are with Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector.

Tags