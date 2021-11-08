Harold J. ‘Spike’ Minnick, 82, of Atwater, died Friday Nov. 5, 2021 at his home in Atwater. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 11, at the Church of St. Philip in Litchfield. A visitation will be 5-8 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 10, at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral & Cremation Service in Litchfield. There will be a prayer service at 5:00 PM at the funeral home.
Most Popular
Articles
- CROSS-COUNTRY: Hutchinson's Isabelle Schmitz wins state title in speedy fashion
- PUBLIC RECORD: McLeod County Attorney's Office
- FOOTBALL: Tigers ground Falcons for section title
- Christopher James Johnson 38
- Cobber connection brings two Hutchinson dentists together
- McLeod County COVID deaths spike in October
- Peter Ackerman, 42
- City sells parking lot to expanding Hutchinson business
- Litchfield upsets top seed, moves on in playoffs
- FOOTBALL: Hutchinson roars past St. Peter to final