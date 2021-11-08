Harold "Spike" Minnick, 82, of Atwater died Friday at his home in Atwater. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Church of St. Philip in Litchfield. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. today (Wedneday) at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral & Cremation Service in Litchfield. There will be a prayer service at 5 p.m. at the funeral home.

