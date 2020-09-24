Sept. 17, 2020
Harold Nygaard, 97 of Litchfield, died Wednesday, Sept. 17, at the Meeker Manor in Litchfield. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at the Litchfield Christian Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral at the church. Interment will be in the Ripley Cemetery. Military Honors will be provided by the Litchfield Military Honor Guard.
Harold Nygaard, the son of William and Dagmar (Hansen) Nygaard was born Jan. 2, 1923 in Litchfield. He graduated from Grove City High School and was united in marriage to Irma Maher Nov. 9, 1941. He served in the United States Army from 1945 to 1947. Harold was a member of the Litchfield Christian Church. He enjoyed farming, traveling, camping, mowing lawns and spending time with his grand and great grandchildren
He is survived by his children, Janice (Cordell) Angier of Sun City, Arizona, Barb (Bob) Werner of Litchfield, Beverly (Dan) Farley of Channahon, Illinois, Judy Rittgers of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, Mary (Ron) Mack of Litchfield, Sue (Byron) Nystrom of Long Prairie, JoAnn Olson (and special friend Glen Heggem) of Willmar, Bill (Sandy) Nygaard of Litchfield; 21 grandchildren; 48 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Irma; son Jim Nygaard; sisters Helen Maher and Lois White; brothers Donald, Robert, Roy and two infant brothers; grandchildren, Mike Garding, Scott Garding and Theresa Dressel; sons-in-law Les Nothnagel, Allen Garding and Dave Rittgers.
