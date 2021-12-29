Harold “Sonny” Thompson, 83, of Buffalo Lake, formerly of Hutchinson, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at his home in Buffalo Lake. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m., on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stewart, with interment in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at Dobratz Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson, and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.
