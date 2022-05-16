Harriet Thor, 103 of Hutchinson, passed away Saturday, May 14, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment at a later date in the First Evangelical Lutheran Church Cemetery in rural Cosmos. Gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service all at the church. Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online guest book is available at www.hantge.com.

