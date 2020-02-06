Harriet Wixcey, 93 Feb 6, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Harriet M. Wixcey, 93, of Hutchinson passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Prairie Senior Cottages in Hutchinson. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hutchinson Harriet M. Wixcey Pass Away Cottage Arrangement Prairie Funeral Chapel Recommended for you Most Popular Articles ArticlesHutchinson man injured in vehicle rolloverHutchinson school bus stuck in ditch FridayAlex Hantge joins the best of the best in Hutchinson girls hockey historyCollaborative agreement brings Meeker Memorial Hospital, Carris-Litchfield clinics closer togetherDANCE: Showstoppers qualify for state in high kickDan Prochnow, 63Take a ride with Hutchinson policeFour injured in three-vehicle crash WednesdayPUBLIC RECORD: McLeod County Sheriff's OfficeHutchinson City Council puts a lid on Rec Center leaks Latest eEdition Hutchinson Leader TCMS Latest eEdition Litchfield Independent Review TCMS