Hazel M. Runke, 96, of Hutchinson passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Private family funeral service will be Saturday, May 30, at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cedar Mills Township, with interment in the church cemetery. Arrangements are with the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

Tags

Recommended for you